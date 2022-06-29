YOPEY will choose the best letters written by pupils to be sent to the Queen via the Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire. - Credit: YOPEY

Pupils in Cambridgeshire schools are being asked to write ‘letters to the Queen’ which can then be shared with care home residents.

The scheme, run by the charity YOPEY, is backed by the Queen’s representative in Cambridgeshire, Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence OBE QPM.

During the pandemic YOPEY (which used to run Cambridgeshire young people of the year) has grown from running befriending schemes between schools and a dozen care homes, to now supporting 2,000 care homes nationwide.

“Elderly people living in care homes are big fans of the Queen so they will love being included in these imaginary conversations between the schoolchildren and the monarch," said YOPEY founder Tony Gearing MBE.

YOPEY will choose the best letters to be sent to the Queen via the Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire (some pupils may receive a reply!)

“What a great idea to write a letter to the Queen about your life and Her Majesty’s long and full life,” said Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence OBE QPM.

“I know care home residents will enjoy being included in this conversation as many are around the same as the Queen and have lived through the same momentous events as her.”

Each letter should be on a single side of paper, photographed or scanned and emailed to hello@yopey.org.

Certificates will be awarded to schools who take part.