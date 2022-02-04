A secret yarn bomber has marked Valentine's Day in Ely by creating a knitted Snoopy. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

The last creation was spotted only a month ago, but a secret yarn bomber has returned to Ely creating a knitted character ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

A crocheted Snoopy can be found on top of a postbox in close distance to the riverside with a message that reads “your heart is full of love, don’t forget to give some to yourself”.

This is not the first time the postbox has been invaded this year though. Last month (January) a knitted Tiger was spotted ahead of Chinese New Year.

Photographer Veronica in the Fens spotted the Snoopy creation.

“The wonderful secret yarn bomber has yet again surprised us in Ely with a beautiful tribute to Snoopy for Valentine’s,” she said.

“It’s becoming an exciting happening now to see what talent piece is being showcased by the yarn bomber.”

She added: “It’s a truly lovely message, reminding everyone to give themselves some love too.”



