Yarn-bombing returns to city ahead of Chinese New Year

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:34 AM January 5, 2022
A secret yarn bomber has marked Chinese New Year in Ely by creating a knitted Tiger.

They were spotted in Ely a number of times throughout 2021, but now a secret yarn bomber has returned to the city creating a knitted animal ahead of Chinese New Year.  

A crocheted Tiger can be found on top of a postbox in close distance to the riverside to mark the year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac calendar. 

This is not the first time the postbox has been invaded. Last year, a knitted soldier was spotted ahead of Remembrance Day. 

Photographer Veronica in the Fens spotted the Tiger creation during the morning of Wednesday, January 5. 

“The secret yarn bomber has been out in the night in Ely,” she said. 

“I saw it at the top of Waterside near Lisle Lane but I’m not sure if there are any more around."

She added: “They brighten my day up. I don’t know who they are, but they are so talented and amazing!” 

Chinese New Year 2022 falls on February 1. 

Ely News

