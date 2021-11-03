News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Yarn-bombing returns to greet city ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM November 3, 2021
Knitted soldier spotted on Waterside, Ely

A knitted soldier was spotted on top of a postbox on Waterside, Ely ahead of Remembrance Sunday. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

They were spotted in Ely earlier in the summer, and once again, yarn bombing has invaded parts of the city. 

But instead of afternoon teas on postboxes, this time, a knitted soldier can be found on top of one postbox in close distance to the riverside. 

Photographer Veronica Poultney spotted the knitted creation, in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, during a morning walk on Monday, November 1. 

“It must have been fitted very late at night or very early in the morning,” she said. 

“I don’t know who they are, but this is the third time this postbox on Waterside has been yarn bombed! It is truly brilliant and clever.” 

The soldier was knitted and placed by one that goes by the name, ‘Secret Yarnbomber’, who according to their Instagram page, aims to “brighten up the city where I live”. 

Veronica, who has heard people praise the artwork, has not seen any other knitted creations like this. 

But she said: “The knitted soldiers give a sense of togetherness, respect, remembrance and hope.”   

