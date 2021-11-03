Yarn-bombing returns to greet city ahead of Remembrance Sunday
- Credit: Veronica in the Fens
They were spotted in Ely earlier in the summer, and once again, yarn bombing has invaded parts of the city.
But instead of afternoon teas on postboxes, this time, a knitted soldier can be found on top of one postbox in close distance to the riverside.
Photographer Veronica Poultney spotted the knitted creation, in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, during a morning walk on Monday, November 1.
“It must have been fitted very late at night or very early in the morning,” she said.
“I don’t know who they are, but this is the third time this postbox on Waterside has been yarn bombed! It is truly brilliant and clever.”
The soldier was knitted and placed by one that goes by the name, ‘Secret Yarnbomber’, who according to their Instagram page, aims to “brighten up the city where I live”.
Veronica, who has heard people praise the artwork, has not seen any other knitted creations like this.
Most Read
- 1 66 countries in motorhome then thieves steal it from their drive
- 2 Woman in court for breaching criminal behaviour order
- 3 Land owners could be forced to sell for Ely rail upgrade
- 4 Mother and son hopeful for future after closing lockdown business
- 5 Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi
- 6 Ladies urged to take up 'great opportunity' at netball club
- 7 Councillors 'extremely concerned' as teenagers cause Halloween nightmare
- 8 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
- 9 Shoplifter accused of £2,500 theft
- 10 Police surprised by size of knife handed in
But she said: “The knitted soldiers give a sense of togetherness, respect, remembrance and hope.”