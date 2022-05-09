News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Yarn-bombing returns to city ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM May 9, 2022
A secret yarn bomber has marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ely by creating a knitted postbox topper

A secret yarn bomber has marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ely by creating a knitted postbox topper dedicated to Her Majesty. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

The last creation was spotted only a month ago, but a secret yarn bomber has returned to Ely creating a knitted topper ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month (June). 

A crocheted design can be found on top of a postbox in close distance to the riverside with a message that reads “congratulations Your Majesty”. 

The postbox has already been invaded with knitted toppers many times this year. Last month (April) knitted Turtles were spotted to highlight the dangers they face when rubbish ends up in the sea. 

Photographer Veronica in the Fens spotted the Jubilee creation this morning (May 9).

“A stunning crown for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, truly amazing,” she said. 

“Our secret yarn bomber is so clever; thank you so much for treating us with your talent and creativity.” 

Veronica posted the photos she took of the creation on her personal blog on Facebook this morning – so far, the post has nearly 200 reactions and over 20 comments. 

The Queen
Yarn
Ely News

