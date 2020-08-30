Nine arrested and charged - including woman, 35, from Littleport - following Extinction Rebellion protest in Cambridge

Day of protest in Cambridge by Extinction Rebellion. Nine arrested and charged.

Nine people – including a woman from Littleport, a man from Bedford and a woman from Bury St Edmunds – were arrested and charged following a protest in Cambridge.

It followed a day of action by Extinction Rebellion (XR) that targeted some colleges.

Emily Ashton, 35, of Ely Road, Littleport, was charged and released on bail to appear at Cambridge magistrates’ court on November 11.

Peter Griffin, 27, of Primrose Street, Cambridge, has been charged with criminal damage and has been released on bail to appear at Cambridge magistrates’ court on November 12,

Thomas Dorrington, 24, of Wellbrook Way, Girton, Cambridge, has also been charged with criminal damage and has been released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 5.

Cameron Wallace-Sayers, 20, of Fair Street, Cambridge, has been charged with having an article with intent to destroy or damage property. He has been released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 12.

Marcus Lugg, 28, of High Street, Flitton, Bedford, was charged and remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon magistrates’ court yesterday (August 29).

Annie Hoyle, 26, of Fair Street, Cambridge, was charged with two counts of criminal damage and was also remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon magistrates’ court yesterday (August 29).

Louise Lancaster, 54, Burnt Close, Grantchester, and Simon Goode, 54, of Auckland Road, Cambridge, were charged and released on bail to appear at Cambridge magistrates’ court on November 5.

Mandy Leathers, 54, of Springfield Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was charged and released on bail to appear at Cambridge magistrates’ court on November 19.

All charges relate to damage caused to buildings in Cambridge on Friday.

Extinction Rebellion Cambridge said their supporters placed shoes in front of King’s College to stand for the 100 people in the UK (United Kingdom) who die every day due to air pollution.

Action also targeted colleges who the group claim invest in ‘planet-killing’ companies who use fossil fuels, Oily handprints were sprayed on buildings.