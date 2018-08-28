Advanced search

TV presenter joins the Festival of Swans at the WWT Welney Wetland Centre

PUBLISHED: 14:56 22 January 2019

Festival of swans at WWT Welney Wetland Centre. Mike Dilger from BBC One Show and Springwatch. Picture: IAN CARTER.

TV presenter and naturalist, Mike Dilger, was the special guest at this year’s festival of swans event at WWT Welney Wetland Centre.

Wintering swans, ducks and wading birds are at their peak on the Ouse Washes.

Along with a mix of low water levels and cold weather forecasted, the centre said it is an incredible winter wetland scene.

The day was well attended by visitors who enjoyed hearing about Bewick’s swan conservation from team members Kane Brides and Dr Kevin Wood. Kane has travelled to Artic Russia to tag Bewick’s swans and Iceland to tag whooper swans as part of ongoing monitoring of these migratory birds

Kevin has monitored the wintering population of Bewick’s and whooper swans around the Ouse Washes to assess this stage of their year, and whether it has played into the decline of the Bewick’s swan population.

Photojournalist, Ben Cherry, was a volunteer with the Flight of the Swans project and has travelled the autumn migration of the Bewick’s swans from Arctic Russia to the UK.

Dutch expert, Wim Tijsen, spoke about the Bewick’s swans experience in the Netherlands.

