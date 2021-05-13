News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
All you need to know about Welney Wetland Centre reopening

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:57 PM May 13, 2021   
Welney Wetland Centre hides re-open on May 17: birdwatching from hide 

WWT Welney Wetland Centre reopens on May 17 when government restrictions on closing indoor areas are lifted.

Social distancing and other guidelines will be observed across the site in all areas, including inside the four hides.

Leigh Marshall, centre manager for Welney, said: “As spring turns to summer, this is a fantastic time of the year to spot birds including black-tailed godwit, bittern and sedge warbler, as well as other wildlife like dragonflies, damselflies and wildflowers.

Summer walk - wests wash viewpoint

"Our hides provide views over our pools, in addition to the variety of opportunities our footpaths and screens already give.

“We have traditional wooden hides looking out onto pools and close to reeds, the larger main hide with comfortable seating and panoramic views of the Washes.

Welney Wetland Centre hides re-open on May 17: all access viewpoint CREDIT Emma Brand

"The addition of hides means more chances for everyone to view wildlife how they feel comfortable, including families, photographers, keen bird-watchers or just anyone wanting to escape from the unpredictable British weather.” 

The Wigeon café will also reopen on the same day.

Welney Wetland Centre hides re-open on May 17: aerial view in summer

Book in advance online.


