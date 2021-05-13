All you need to know about Welney Wetland Centre reopening
- Credit: Bob Ellis
WWT Welney Wetland Centre reopens on May 17 when government restrictions on closing indoor areas are lifted.
Social distancing and other guidelines will be observed across the site in all areas, including inside the four hides.
Leigh Marshall, centre manager for Welney, said: “As spring turns to summer, this is a fantastic time of the year to spot birds including black-tailed godwit, bittern and sedge warbler, as well as other wildlife like dragonflies, damselflies and wildflowers.
"Our hides provide views over our pools, in addition to the variety of opportunities our footpaths and screens already give.
“We have traditional wooden hides looking out onto pools and close to reeds, the larger main hide with comfortable seating and panoramic views of the Washes.
You may also want to watch:
"The addition of hides means more chances for everyone to view wildlife how they feel comfortable, including families, photographers, keen bird-watchers or just anyone wanting to escape from the unpredictable British weather.”
The Wigeon café will also reopen on the same day.
Book in advance online.
Most Read
- 1 £100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor
- 2 Dr Nik in Ely for his first day as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor
- 3 Have your say on Network Rail increasing rail capacity through Ely
- 4 Man suspected to have stolen '£300-400' of alcohol in store theft
- 5 Woman, 78, suffers horrific injuries after e-scooter hit-and-run
- 6 Murder suspect is victim's son
- 7 Widow of High Court judge, 77, charged with historical sexual abuse
- 8 Eggs from Peregrine Falcons nesting on Ely Cathedral rooftop hatch
- 9 Punch in face leaves man with fractured nose
- 10 Railways to royalty - a nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire