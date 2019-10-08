Advanced search

Drama students from Cambridgeshire travel back in time as they attend Shakespeare Schools Festival

08 October, 2019 - 11:09
Students from Witchford Village College travelled back in time as they attended the Shakespeare Schools Festival. Picture: Supplied/WVC

Students from East Cambridgeshire took a trip back in time as they attended the Shakespeare Schools Festival.

Year 10 GCSE drama pupils from Witchford Village College (WVC) visited The Perse School in Cambridge for the nationwide festival in September.

Schools all over the country take part and organisers, the Shakespeare Schools Foundation, dub it "the world's largest youth drama festival"

The WVC pupils had a go at a number of activities throughout the day, including re-enacting some of Shakespeare's most famous scenes.

Tabitha, a pupil, said: "We developed our characters in our first three scenes and improved our reactions to the dialogue when we are not speaking.

"We were introduced to many useful and effective rehearsal techniques, which we will be using in our rehearsals for this and future performances.

"Overall, I feel that the Shakespeare Schools Festival workshop was both an enjoyable and invaluable experience.

"It improved and developed our current scenes and provided us with the skills to input these into future roles."

Pupils' finished interpretation of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will be performed in front of other schools in November as part of the project.

