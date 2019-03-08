Road reconstruction to close the A1101 in Littleport for six weeks

Five major roads in Cambridgeshire -will be resurfaced to improve conditions for motorists. This picture shows the works sign on the A1101 Mildenhall Road. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY Archant

The A1101 Mildenhall Road in Littleport will be closed for six weeks for major road reconstruction with commuters facing hours of disruption.

The work set to start on August 19 by Cambridgeshire County Council will involve deep repairs down to the foundation layers.

Due to the extensive nature of repairs, the scheme will be completed under a 24/7 road closure.

Work will take place from the junction with B1382 to junction with A10.

Diversions will be in place along Branch Bank, Main Street and Mile End Road.

Highways bosses say that the stretch has "deteriorated and become uneven", due to peat, erosion of existing embankments and other underlying ground conditions.

Littleport parish clerk, Su Field, said that the closure would make life "very difficult" for residents.

She added: "It is going to be a real pain, people have to travel from all over the county to get into work and these road closures will cause a lot of disruption for everyone."

Concerned residents in the hamlet of Little Ouse, near to Littleport, also feared that they would have to use a private road with a "dangerous" bridge if they wished to leave the area.

But Cambridgeshire County Council assured villagers that the work to the A1101 would be done in different parts.

Joshua Rutherford, highways, said: "The road is being done in four parts so the residents of Little Ouse can exit via the A1101 either left or right depending on which of the four we are working on at the time.

"We don't intend on sending anyone over any private property.

"The letter states as such, and on our website there is a breakdown of the locations of the sections."

However, one resident added: "We haven't seen a letter yet, and when approaching the council, one person on the phone didn't even appear to know that Little Ouse existed."

The majority of work on-site will be carried out during the day, between 7.30am and 6.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Access to properties will be maintained at all times, however there may be a slight delay as any machinery or equipment is moved out of the way.

In a description about the work to the A1101 on Cambridgeshire County Council's website, it reads: "The existing road will be broken down, combined and recycled into the new road layers.

"This means we won't have to import new material, reducing both the cost of the scheme, and the county's carbon footprint.

"The binder and surface course layers will then be replaced to ensure a smooth road surface with the two grids ensuring that the previous heaving issues don't reoccur."

Verge maintenance and sign replacement will also take place.

Timings and dates for schemes are weather dependent and can change at short notice.

Other routes affected in the county are the B1040 Ramsey Road, Whittlesey, A1303 Newmarket Road, Cambridge, B1040 Herne Road, Ramsey and B1095 Milk Water Drove.

