Advanced search

Workers' village approved for 600 seasonal employees from G's of Barway

03 January, 2020 - 14:23
The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Gs

A workers' village to house nearly 600 people with 148 caravans and a shop has been approved for a site near Prickwillow.

Its why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. Picture: GsIts why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. Picture: Gs

It will be developed at Wings Hostel by G's of Barway - which already has 78 portacabins and 408 workers between May and October.

In its place will be 148 caravans/cabins with a 'village' shop, washing machines and drying areas, BBQ space and a smoking shelter.

Plans were given the green light by the East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) planning committee on December 4.

You may also want to watch:

It was brought to debate for consideration if there was "sufficient business justification" for an extra 184 workers on the site.

The tree officer from ECDC raised concerns on the landscape but chair of the committee, Cllr Bill Hunt, said that the importance of G's and season workers to the local economy should be "recognised".

G's have invested around £10m over the past 15 years.

Most Read

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

100 jobs could be on the way to Soham if, as expected, 70 bedroom care home, children’s nursery and homes get approved

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans expected to be agreed by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs to be created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATES

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Most Read

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

100 jobs could be on the way to Soham if, as expected, 70 bedroom care home, children’s nursery and homes get approved

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans expected to be agreed by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs to be created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATES

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Workers’ village approved for 600 seasonal employees from G’s of Barway

The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Lost and found! From artificial palm trees to a mayoral chain – here’s the bizarre things left behind at Cambridgeshire’s Travelodge hotels

From a scarecrow to a set of artificial palm trees � here are the bizarre things left behind at Travelodge hotels in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Travelodge/Flickr (for illustrative purposes only)

Chatty Man Alan Carr praises East Cambs Slimming World consultants Sharon and Karen

Comedian Alan Carr meets Slimming World consultants Karen and Sharon. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Take a look back at our favourite Ely Standard front pages over the last decade

Take a look back at some of our favourite front pages from the Ely Standard between 2009 and 2019. Picture: Archant/Archive

More than 300 calls in 2020 so far for police in Cambridgeshire

Police across Cambridgeshire have been busy in 2020, including Fenland cops, who have made six arrests since the turn of the year. Picture: FEN COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists