Workers' village approved for 600 seasonal employees from G's of Barway
Gs
A workers' village to house nearly 600 people with 148 caravans and a shop has been approved for a site near Prickwillow.
It will be developed at Wings Hostel by G's of Barway - which already has 78 portacabins and 408 workers between May and October.
In its place will be 148 caravans/cabins with a 'village' shop, washing machines and drying areas, BBQ space and a smoking shelter.
Plans were given the green light by the East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) planning committee on December 4.
It was brought to debate for consideration if there was "sufficient business justification" for an extra 184 workers on the site.
The tree officer from ECDC raised concerns on the landscape but chair of the committee, Cllr Bill Hunt, said that the importance of G's and season workers to the local economy should be "recognised".
G's have invested around £10m over the past 15 years.