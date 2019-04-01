Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE. Archant

Two work colleagues from Ely will be jumping out of a plane at 10,000ft to raise money to save the life of a rescue dog that was badly treated in Mauritius.

Jane Dunsmore and Tony Read, who both work at Tesco, will be taking part in the tandem skydive on April 10 to help little dog Asha get much-needed treatment.

The pair both passionately care about animals and knew they had to do something to help when they heard Asha’s story.

Asha the dog, otherwise known as Hope, was left to die on a balcony in Mauritius, but was rescued and is now safely in the UK.

However, he contracted heartworm, which will kill him unless he is treated – but the drug will need to be imported to the UK at the cost of around £1500.

Vital funds from the jump will also go towards PAWS Care and Rescue UK and All Life Matters (ALM), who both work to help care and rescue stray dogs and cats in the Mauritius.

“Asha deserves to live a happy life but the heartworm will kill him unless he gets the treatment he needs,” said Jane.

“This is why we are jumping out of an aeroplane to try and raise money for little Asha and ALM to try and reduce the stray population in Mauritius by sterilisation and education.

“PAWS Care and Rescue also help by bringing dogs over from Mauritius to be rehomed in the UK.

“This is why sterilisation and education is the way forward.”

The idyllic island in the Indian Ocean has more than 200,000 stray cats and dogs.

Most suffer from severe mange, lack of care, food and shelter.

Jane, who lives in Soham, continued: “Often these dogs have been attacked by humans on the island and left to die, one such dog being little Asha/Hope.

“He was left emaciated and left to die on a balcony in Mauritius, occasionally the neighbours threw him scraps of food.”

If anyone would like to donate to Jane and Tony’s appeal, then you can send money through Jane’s PayPal account at https://www.paypal.me/janedunsmore

The tandem skydive will take place at the North London Skydiving Centre next Wednesday (April 10).