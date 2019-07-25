Drilling gets underway at Swaffham Prior Community Heat Project

Work has begun on a renewable energy project to supply heat to homes in a Cambridgeshire village by using ground pumps.

Work has begun on a renewable energy project to supply heat to homes in a Cambridgeshire village by using ground pumps.

Council leader Steve Count visited the Swaffham Prior Community Heat Project to see the start of bore hole drilling for the innovative project this week.

The drilling of the borehole 200 metres deep will establish if ground water can supply renewable heat for the village.

Cambridgeshire County Council has helped to develop the scheme, which was awarded a £100,300 grant earlier this year.

The grant will bring the village closer to moving away from oil and towards owning their own renewable low carbon heating system.

The aim of the project is to remove all oil tanks and connect homes into renewable energy that will heat the home.

Emma Fletcher from the Swaffham Prior Community Land Trust joined Cllr Count and the BBC Look East team in seeing work start on the drilling of the holes.