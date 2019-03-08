Advanced search

Ely Woodturners guild open their doors to show off their craft - and to showcase what newcomers can enjoy if they decide to join them

PUBLISHED: 15:15 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 18 April 2019

Ely Woodturners Guild welcomed the puiblic to their annual open day at Little Thetford Village Hall, Visitors even got the chance to try out their own skills - and to chat with those more familiar with the techniques and aptitude that's needed. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Learning from the past and inspiring others to continue their craft is one of the ambitions of the Ely Woodturners Guild.

Their work is only periodically on display in public – a sale later in the year at Ely Cathedral but most recently for a 'hands on' event at Little Thetford Village Hall.

The guild meets every month in the village hall and describe themselves as “a friendly bunch, so if you fancy taking up woodturning, come along and pay us a visit”.

Many did as they opened their doors to welcome visitors to see some of them members at work and to encourage newcomers to give it as try.

The guild was formed in 1988 to provide a place for established woodturners and beginners alike to get together, learn and improve their skills.

Many years later, they still meet up to pursue this aim and welcome new members of all abilities.

Their next meeting is on May 1 from 6.30pm to 10pm with a demonstration and new members are always welcome. Their Facebook or website has the details.

Entry is free for your first couple of visits. They have a raffle at each meeting, and tea and coffee is available too.

