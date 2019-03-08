Ely Guild of Woodturners exhibition opens at cathedral conference centre

Creatively carved woodwork and intriguing new pieces are on display at the Ely Guild of Woodturners annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Creatively carved woodwork and intriguing new pieces are on display at the Ely Guild of Woodturners annual exhibition.

The 'Art In Wood' event gives the public a chance to see the versatility of the craft while finding out more about the guild.

It is now open at the cathedral centre - opposite Ely Cathedral - until Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).

Entrance is free and members have submitted their pieces along with a gallery sale.

The guild was formed in 1988 to provide a place for established woodturners and beginners.

"The skill and craft of these woodworkers make you realise how wonderful and versatile wood is and how new life can be created from it," Mayor Mike Rouse said.

The EGW has been exhibiting since 2004, for the first three years, the EGW held the event together with the art society, but started hosting its own independent exhibition thereafter.

