News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Woodland Trust reopens free trees initiative for schools and groups

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:00 PM September 8, 2022
Applications for trees to be delivered in Spring 2023 to schools by the Woodland Trust are now open.

Applications for trees to be delivered to schools in Spring 2023 by the Woodland Trust are now open. - Credit: Credit: The Woodland Trust / Judith Parry

Schools and community groups in Cambridgeshire can once again take advantage of the Woodland Trust’s free trees initiative. 

Applications for trees to be delivered in Spring 2023 are now open and the trust’s project lead, Vicky Baddeley hopes even more schools and groups will take up the offer. 

She said: “By offering the free packs, we aim to equip our schools and communities with a simple yet mighty tool to combat the effects of climate change, as well as provide ever more vital food and habitats for local wildlife.” 

The Woodland Trust’s free tree packs scheme has seen trees sent far and wide this year, with the spring giveaway alone delivering a total of 623,910 saplings to 3865 organisations across the UK. 

Vicky added: “We couldn't do this without the support and generosity of our funders.  

“We have great backing and our thanks go out to each of them for their vital support.” 

Woodland
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Jeffrey Wilson of March jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The 'sustainable travel zone' road user charge is proposed by the Greater Cambridge Partnership

Greater Cambridge Partnership

Drivers face £5 congestion charge in city, but bus fares could drop

Hannah Brown

person
Ely Hero Awards 2022 finalists confirmed

Preparations take shape as finalists for Ely Heroes 2022 confirmed

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man who beat his daughter with a belt has been jailed for 14 months.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man beat daughter with belt in sustained attack on Christmas Day

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon