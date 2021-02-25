Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- Credit: Wood Green
A hit-Channel 4 TV show filmed at one of Cambridgeshire’s animal rehoming centres is returning to the small screen next month with a new series.
Series two of The Dog House, filmed at Wood Green animal centre in Godmanchester, returns on Thursday, March 11 with eight weekly episodes at 8pm.
Last summer, Wood Green - which has a charity shop in Ely - worked intensively with the television crew at Five Mile Films to showcase the rehoming process.
In a mammoth collaborative effort, nearly 50 families and dogs met each other - following both COVID-19 regulations and the highest welfare standards.
Series one captured the heart of the nation, with more than a million viewers, and has since been streamed internationally.
Clive Byles, chief executive officer at Wood Green, said: “I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve achieved over the past year, and I can’t wait to share our stories with the nation once again.
“COVID-19 not only changed how we work, and how the show was filmed, but also caused a huge surge in demand on our services.
“Whilst our doors have been closed to visitors during lockdown, ‘The Dog House’ gives viewers an insight to what goes on in our beautiful corner of the Cambridgeshire countryside.”
The show provides merely a glimpse into the work carried out by Wood Green; the charity rehomes around 700 dogs every year, as well as almost 1,800 cats and small animals.
“Dogs, in particular, are coming to Wood Green with increasingly complex needs, often needing extensive veterinary and behavioural rehabilitation,” said a spokesperson.
“Despite the fact that around 10,000 people enquire about rehoming a dog every month, the charity has a duty to match each dog with a new home that is equipped to manage their ongoing medical and training requirements.
“Unfortunately, this means Wood Green cannot help everyone looking to welcome a dog into their life.
“However, Wood Green is here for all pet owners, especially new dog owners who are confronted with challenging behaviours that affect their relationship.
“Whether pet owners need behavioural advice, training classes or even financial support to help cover the cost of pet care (subject to assessment), the charity’s specialist team is dedicated to help.”
Anyone seeking help with any aspect of pet care is encouraged to visit woodgreen.org.uk or call Wood Green on 0300 303 9333.