Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash
- Credit: Google Maps
A woman is in a life-threatening condition and a child was also taken to hospital after a lorry crash.
Cambridgeshire Police and other emergency services were called to Station Road, Willingham at 11.20am today (Thursday) after a crash involving a lorry and the two people.
A police spokesperson said: “One of the pedestrians, a woman, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“The other pedestrian, a child, has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”
The lorry driver, a 67-year-old man, has been arrested after suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He remains in custody at the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or other details to come forward.
The police spokesperson added: “Anyone who saw what happened or saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to or after the collision is asked to contact police online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ quoting incident number 150 of September 22.”
Most Read
- 1 Couple left fearful after £65,000 motorhome theft
- 2 Man dies after B1098 ditch crash
- 3 From games to crumbles - hundreds expected for 22nd Ely 'Apple Day'
- 4 'Smile on their face' matters for new girls' coach
- 5 Children evacuated from bus fire in Cambridgeshire
- 6 Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services
- 7 New eco-primary academy school proposed in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Emergency services called as cars collided on road between Chatteris and Mepal
- 9 MPs pile pressure on prime minister Liz Truss over £450m railway junction
- 10 Stagecoach cuts will have 'detrimental impact' on county, says MP
You can also call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.