Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:03 PM September 22, 2022
Station Road, Willingham

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Station Road, Willingham. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman is in a life-threatening condition and a child was also taken to hospital after a lorry crash.

Cambridgeshire Police and other emergency services were called to Station Road, Willingham at 11.20am today (Thursday) after a crash involving a lorry and the two people.

A police spokesperson said: “One of the pedestrians, a woman, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.  

“The other pedestrian, a child, has been taken to hospital as a precaution.” 

The lorry driver, a 67-year-old man, has been arrested after suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop. 

He remains in custody at the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn. 

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or other details to come forward. 

The police spokesperson added: “Anyone who saw what happened or saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to or after the collision is asked to contact police online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ quoting incident number 150 of September 22.” 

You can also call Cambridgeshire Police on 101. 

