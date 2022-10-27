A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on the A10 between Ely and Littleport. - Credit: Google

A woman was taken to hospital after a car and van crashed on the A10 between Ely and Littleport.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the area on October 26, where the road was blocked between the Grange Lane and Downham Road roundabouts.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.38pm on October 26 to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A10 between Ely and Littleport involving a Volvo car and a van.

“One woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution, but is not thought to be seriously injured.”

The police spokesperson added that the road was cleared by 2.30am on October 27.

Firefighters from Ely and Littleport attended the A10 near Ely just before 6.30pm.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

“Crews returned to their stations by 9.15pm.”