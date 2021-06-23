News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault

John Elworthy

Published: 11:04 AM June 23, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM June 23, 2021
Cherry Hill

Beautiful and serene - Cherry Hill, Ely. But today a frightening moment for a woman who was assaulted as she walked through on her way to work. - Credit: Piano Matteo

A female local government worker has been left shaken and terrified after being spat at by two men in Ely today.  

The 24-year-old woman was walking from a car park through Cherry Hill when the incident happened.  

A colleague said the victim “was obviously in shock and cried for a time – who wouldn’t?” 

Police are visiting the office of the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to speak to the victim.  

Staff there believe it was a random attack and not related to the fact the victim works there.  

The colleague said the woman “was in pieces when she arrived for work.  

“She was walking through Cherry Hill when she noticed two young guys were walking behind her.  

“She couldn’t catch what they were saying and just carried on. Suddenly one of them walked up and spat at her.” 

The colleague added: “Luckily it all went behind her but came over her neck and covered her back pack she had on.  

“It was very lucky it was not in front of her – but still absolutely terrifying in these days of Covid and precautions that need to be taken.” 

A spokesperson for Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said the victim was having a cup of tea and trying to recover.  

“This happened at 8.40am and not what you would expect at any time.” 

The spokesperson believes it was random and not targeted at the mayor’s office.  

However, the spokesperson said the office had on occasions been on the receiving end of “dog poo being pushed through the letter box”. 

Police will be looking at a video the victim managed to snatch of her assailants before she fled to the safety of her office.  

