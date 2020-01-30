Advanced search

Do you know these women? Elderly woman has £1,400 stolen in Ely on New Year's Day

30 January, 2020 - 16:42
An elderly woman was robbed of �1,400 in Ely on Wednesday, January 1. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

An elderly woman was robbed of �1,400 in Ely on Wednesday, January 1. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

CCTV images have been released of two women wanted in connection with a £1,400 robbery from an elderly woman.

An elderly woman was robbed of £1,400 in Ely on Wednesday, January 1. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops An elderly woman was robbed of £1,400 in Ely on Wednesday, January 1. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

The large sum of money was taken from the elderly woman in Ely on Wednesday, January 1 - just days before a similar incident.

On Thursday, January 9 another elderly woman had her purse stolen in the east Cambridgeshire city - £1,300 was withdrawn from her bank account by the thieves.

It is not yet known if the incidents are connected, but police ask anyone who has any information on the January 1 incident to call 101, quoting 35/2095/20.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: Do you recognise these women? We would like to speak to them in connection with an incident where £1,400 was stolen from an elderly woman in Ely."

Speaking after the January 9 theft, Sgt Kevin Misik said: "More often than not pickpockets will try their best to remain undetected, which is why vigilance and prevention methods are key.

"Thieves will often try to operate in busy places like pubs or shopping centres, so make sure to keep bags shut and valuables out of your back pockets.

"A great way to avoid falling foul of pickpockets is to attach bells to your purse for example, that way if someone tries to grab it, you are instantly made aware."

You can find further advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of a pickpocket on the police website: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Pickpocketing

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast’s ‘pride and joy’ red VW Polo is stolen and found burnt out

Classic car lovers across the country rally together to raise money for Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast Shannon Cobain, whose 'pride and joy' red VW Polo was stolen and set alight overnight on Friday January 25. Shannon is pictured crying after discovering Sheldon had been burnt out. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Suspected drink/driver arrested after four vehicle collision near Ely blocks A142

One man has been arrested following a 4 vehicle collison near Ely.

‘Bravest, strongest and most selfless person’ - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely family left devastated after home burgled whilst at hospital bedside of seriously ill 10-month-old baby

Almost £3,000 has been raised for the family of Ely ?fighter? Loki after thieves break into Caye and Jason Bream's specially-adapted house in Barway and stole £5,000 of tools. They also tossed Loki's medical equipment around and stole some of the 10-month-old's Christmas presents. Picture: GOFUNDME

Brexit workshops, a toast to the future or a torch lit commemoration -what will you be doing on Friday January 31?

Mayor James Palmer wants to boost support for businesses after Brexit. Picture: PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast’s ‘pride and joy’ red VW Polo is stolen and found burnt out

Classic car lovers across the country rally together to raise money for Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast Shannon Cobain, whose 'pride and joy' red VW Polo was stolen and set alight overnight on Friday January 25. Shannon is pictured crying after discovering Sheldon had been burnt out. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Suspected drink/driver arrested after four vehicle collision near Ely blocks A142

One man has been arrested following a 4 vehicle collison near Ely.

‘Bravest, strongest and most selfless person’ - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely family left devastated after home burgled whilst at hospital bedside of seriously ill 10-month-old baby

Almost £3,000 has been raised for the family of Ely ?fighter? Loki after thieves break into Caye and Jason Bream's specially-adapted house in Barway and stole £5,000 of tools. They also tossed Loki's medical equipment around and stole some of the 10-month-old's Christmas presents. Picture: GOFUNDME

Brexit workshops, a toast to the future or a torch lit commemoration -what will you be doing on Friday January 31?

Mayor James Palmer wants to boost support for businesses after Brexit. Picture: PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer

Latest from the Ely Standard

Do you know these women? Elderly woman has £1,400 stolen in Ely on New Year’s Day

An elderly woman was robbed of �1,400 in Ely on Wednesday, January 1. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

CYCLING: Strong displays from Ely & District Cycling Club as season draws to a close

Tom Lewis cornering hard in the under 14s race. Picture: MARTIN LEWIS

Stained Glass Museum in Ely gifted panel from renowned glass studio

A test panel from Canterbury Cathedral’s Damson Window was gifted to the Stained Glass Museum in Ely. Pictures: STAINED GLASS MUSEUM

‘It’s one of those images you’ll never get out of your mind’: Brave Stretham residents speak out after saving neighbour from burning building

Residents in Stretham helped save their neighbour from a bungalow fire. From left: Kevin Jugg, Milton Rowlands and Jamie Dama. Picture: DAN MASON

King’s Ely musicians hit the high notes after impressive achievements

James Wilkinson has been offered a place with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain as a trombonist. Picture: KING'S ELY
Drive 24