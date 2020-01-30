Do you know these women? Elderly woman has £1,400 stolen in Ely on New Year's Day

An elderly woman was robbed of �1,400 in Ely on Wednesday, January 1. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

CCTV images have been released of two women wanted in connection with a £1,400 robbery from an elderly woman.

The large sum of money was taken from the elderly woman in Ely on Wednesday, January 1 - just days before a similar incident.

On Thursday, January 9 another elderly woman had her purse stolen in the east Cambridgeshire city - £1,300 was withdrawn from her bank account by the thieves.

It is not yet known if the incidents are connected, but police ask anyone who has any information on the January 1 incident to call 101, quoting 35/2095/20.

A spokesman said: Do you recognise these women? We would like to speak to them in connection with an incident where £1,400 was stolen from an elderly woman in Ely."

Speaking after the January 9 theft, Sgt Kevin Misik said: "More often than not pickpockets will try their best to remain undetected, which is why vigilance and prevention methods are key.

"Thieves will often try to operate in busy places like pubs or shopping centres, so make sure to keep bags shut and valuables out of your back pockets.

"A great way to avoid falling foul of pickpockets is to attach bells to your purse for example, that way if someone tries to grab it, you are instantly made aware."

You can find further advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of a pickpocket on the police website: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Pickpocketing