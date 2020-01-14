Advanced search

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid 'rise in reports of pickpocketing'

14 January, 2020 - 16:40
Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Archant

A woman in her 60s was robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid 'a rise in reports of pickpocketing'.

The woman's purse was taken from her bag while she was walking through the city on Thursday, January 9 - thieves then withdrew the money from her bank account.

Police in Cambridgeshire are now urging members of the public to be vigilant after a number of incidents across the region, including four in Ely in less than a week.

Since the incident in Ely, police have received 12 separate reports of pickpockets operating in Cambridge, Huntingdon and Ely.

You may also want to watch:

There have been seven incidents in Cambridge, including one at Jesus Green on Friday (January 10) when a woman, in her 30s, was approached by a man who snatched her bag.

On Saturday, January 11, a woman in her 50s was walking along Chequers Court in Huntingdon when her purse was taken from her bag.

Sgt Kevin Misik said: "More often than not pickpockets will try their best to remain undetected, which is why vigilance and prevention methods are key.

"Thieves will often try to operate in busy places like pubs or shopping centres, so make sure to keep bags shut and valuables out of your back pockets.

"A great way to avoid falling foul of pickpockets is to attach bells to your purse for example, that way if someone tries to grab it, you are instantly made aware."

You can find further advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of a pickpocket on the police website: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Pickpocketing

Most Read

Man ‘in his 60s’ dies after being struck by train in Littleport

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Meet and greet with former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow at Ely Cathedral book signing

The former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is coming to Ely Cathedral on Friday February 14 to talk about his life and his new book of memoirs. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS ELY

Four month ‘reprieve’ for village pub marquee to give time to resolve planning objections

Marquee at Three Pickerels, Mepal, is under threat from East Cambs Council planners, Councillors will decide if it goes or stays on January 8. Picture; THREE PICKERELS

Buses to not stop in Main Street Witchford this week

Buses to not stop in Main Street Witchford this week. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Man ‘in his 60s’ dies after being struck by train in Littleport

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Meet and greet with former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow at Ely Cathedral book signing

The former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is coming to Ely Cathedral on Friday February 14 to talk about his life and his new book of memoirs. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS ELY

Four month ‘reprieve’ for village pub marquee to give time to resolve planning objections

Marquee at Three Pickerels, Mepal, is under threat from East Cambs Council planners, Councillors will decide if it goes or stays on January 8. Picture; THREE PICKERELS

Buses to not stop in Main Street Witchford this week

Buses to not stop in Main Street Witchford this week. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Family’s campaign to #WearAHelmet after Soham teen survives major brain injury

Haydn�s Law and the Wear A Helmet campaign has been launched after Haydn Garrod (pictured) survived a major brain injury. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance/Amanda Garrod

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid ‘rise in reports of pickpocketing’

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Soham Staploe Rotary Club raise over two thousand pounds in annual fundraiser

Soham Staploe Rotary Club raised an impressive amount from their annual fundraiser. Pictures: FACEBOOK/SOHAM STAPLOE ROTARY CLUB

Burwell soldier killed in Afghanistan honoured at memorial rugby match 10 years on

Private Robert Hayes was a former player at Newmarket Rugby Club Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘There will be catastrophic consequences’ - fears funding cut could mean branch closure for Citizen’s Advice

Independent charity Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) that could lose £47,000 of funding says it would lead to “catastrophic consequences” with fears of a branch closure. Ely branch is pictured alongside Michael Mealing, chair of CARC. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists