Firefighters from Cottenham and other parts of Cambridgeshire tackled a 45-acre field fire near Little Downham, which one resident's home narrowly missed. - Credit: Cottenham Fire Station

A woman has been left “absolutely amazed” after her home was within metres of being severely damaged when 45 acres of field caught fire.

Amelia Murfitt and her husband were on their way back from Edinburgh to Black Bank Road near Little Downham on August 22 when she was told about the blaze.

“Some of our hedge was burnt; we have a log pile for heating which is considerably reduced as it caught fire," said Amelia.

"Some of the wood was scattered in the yard when we returned and the fire was about three metres from taking our garage next to the house.

“We consider ourselves to have been very lucky.”

Amelia first heard about the fire on a local Facebook discussion page when she was told Black Bank Road was closed.

Firefighters from Cottenham and other parts of Cambridgeshire tackled a 45-acre field fire near Little Downham, which one resident's home narrowly missed. - Credit: Cottenham Fire Station

And it was while on a train from Peterborough to Ely that the couple knew a fire engine was parked near their home.

“We could have had a completely different story,” Amelia said.

“When we got home, the wood scattered in the yard wasn’t hot, so it appeared the fire had been out for some time”.

“We are absolutely amazed and thankful for the fire crews that attended and everyone else that was trying to help.”

More than 25 firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk were called to Black Bank Road at 12.55pm on August 22.

Crews arrived in the area to find fires across three different fields.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “More than 25 firefighters, including crews from Ely, Chatteris, Cottenham and Cambridge attended, along with crews from Newmarket in Suffolk.

“Firefighters arrived to find multiple fires across three, 15-acre fields.

Firefighters from across Cambridgeshire were called to Black Bank Road near Little Downham, where 45 acres of field caught fire. - Credit: Contributed

“They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets and returned to their stations by 5.45pm.”

Fire crews continued to inspect the area until it was made safe and said the cause was accidental.

From speaking to neighbours, Amelia suspects the blaze may have been caused accidentally by a lit cigarette reportedly thrown from a passing car onto the grass verge in front of the field on Black Bank Road.

She also thinks that the peat soil, which is potentially flammable if disturbed, is continuing to burn underground.

Amelia added: “We have lived here for a number of years and it has not happened before.

"The land is so dry because of the lack of rain this summer; a string of events has caused the fields to light.

"It could have resulted in a much worse situation.”