Woman pays tribute to late grandfather ‘Pops’ by creating her own business

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR Archant

A woman has paid tribute to her late grandfather by creating her own business in his memory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR

Kristis Prior was left with money from her grandfather, known as ‘Pops’, who died last month and has decided to set up a wax melts business called Pops Melts, where she makes her own items.

Kristis, from Soham but now lives in Chelmsford, has also been working alongside brain tumour charity BrainsTrust while juggling her full-time job.

“Everyone knew my grandfather as Pops and it’s a tribute to him as well as something I enjoy doing,” she said.

“When my nana died, I did a parachute jump to raise money for BrainsTrust and I am working with them again by donating 50 per cent of the profits of a special melt, Gin and Tonic, my grandfather’s favourite drink.”

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR

Kristis has launched a website and also conducted market research for her business, as well as selling out in the first two weeks of opening, as she hopes to play her part for her chosen charity.

She added: “BrainsTrust are supporting me and I really hope to raise as much money as possible for them.”