Advanced search

Woman pays tribute to late grandfather ‘Pops’ by creating her own business

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 June 2020

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR

Archant

A woman has paid tribute to her late grandfather by creating her own business in his memory.

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIORKristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR

Kristis Prior was left with money from her grandfather, known as ‘Pops’, who died last month and has decided to set up a wax melts business called Pops Melts, where she makes her own items.

Kristis, from Soham but now lives in Chelmsford, has also been working alongside brain tumour charity BrainsTrust while juggling her full-time job.

“Everyone knew my grandfather as Pops and it’s a tribute to him as well as something I enjoy doing,” she said.

“When my nana died, I did a parachute jump to raise money for BrainsTrust and I am working with them again by donating 50 per cent of the profits of a special melt, Gin and Tonic, my grandfather’s favourite drink.”

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIORKristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR

Kristis has launched a website and also conducted market research for her business, as well as selling out in the first two weeks of opening, as she hopes to play her part for her chosen charity.

She added: “BrainsTrust are supporting me and I really hope to raise as much money as possible for them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths in East Cambridgeshire - where it hit hardest and where it missed altogether

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Man in his 20s charged with three counts of attempted murder following incident in Little Downham

Third Drove, Little Downham, where emergency services were called to an overturned tractor on Monday (22 June). Picture: Google Street View

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Serial arsonist with ‘calm demeanour’ who plagued neighbourhood tried to blame his actions on fictional twin brother

Serial Soham arsonist Paul Fiebig, of Queensway, tried to blame his actions on a fictional twin brother. He has since admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. This picture shows one of the gardens engulfed in flames. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths in East Cambridgeshire - where it hit hardest and where it missed altogether

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Man in his 20s charged with three counts of attempted murder following incident in Little Downham

Third Drove, Little Downham, where emergency services were called to an overturned tractor on Monday (22 June). Picture: Google Street View

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Serial arsonist with ‘calm demeanour’ who plagued neighbourhood tried to blame his actions on fictional twin brother

Serial Soham arsonist Paul Fiebig, of Queensway, tried to blame his actions on a fictional twin brother. He has since admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. This picture shows one of the gardens engulfed in flames. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Woman pays tribute to late grandfather ‘Pops’ by creating her own business

Kristis Prior set up her own wax melts business after being left money by her late grandfather, and is also raising money for brain tumour charity BrainsTrust. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRISTIS PRIOR

Businesses invited to webinar on how to get the most value from your audience

Jamie Brown, who also runs the Archant Digital Decoded sessions, will also be hosting the webinar.

The One Show and Rouge Traders star Matt Allwright supports Cambs festival

Star of BBC�s The One Show and Rouge Traders Matt Allwright sent a supportive message ahead of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust�s arts festival. Picture: Supplied

Great-granddaughter, 6, of first Ely Hero winner bakes sweet treats to raise hundreds

Sharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: SUPPLIED/SHARON SMITH/ARCHANT

‘New rural network could be the hero for net zero,’ says council leader Steve Count

Cllr Steve Count is the leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and chair of the Countryside Climate Network. Picture: Archant