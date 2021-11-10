News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Police name victim of guided busway fatality

John Elworthy

Published: 4:02 PM November 10, 2021
Kathleen Pitts

Kathleen Pitts, 52, of Ravensworth Gardens, Cambridge, was on foot near Sedley Taylor Road when the crash happened at just after 6pm on October 26 - Credit: Family

A woman who died after being struck by a bus on the guided busway in Cambridge has been named.

Kathleen Pitts, 52, of Ravensworth Gardens, Cambridge, was on foot near Sedley Taylor Road when the collision happened at just after 6pm on October 26.

In a short statement, her family, including her son Liam Pitts, 22, said that they were heartbroken and asked for privacy to grieve at this very difficult time.

For funeral arrangements, they advised people to visit Shires Funeral Directors Baldock click here 

The driver of the bus was uninjured and remained at the scene. An investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 385 of October 26.

