Woman killed in Cambridge collision named
PUBLISHED: 11:06 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 14 February 2019
A woman who was killed in a collision in Cambridge yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) has been named.
Lesley Bello-Hernandez, 67, of Ashvale, Cambridge, was walking along Arbury Road at about 2.10pm when she was involved in a collision with a moped.
She was treated by paramedics but sadly was declared dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and possession with intent to supply drugs, he remains in custody.
A 19-year-old woman was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.
Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the incident is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call police on 101 quoting incident 232 of February 13.