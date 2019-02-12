Breaking News

A woman who was killed in a collision in Cambridge yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) has been named.

Lesley Bello-Hernandez, 67, of Ashvale, Cambridge, was walking along Arbury Road at about 2.10pm when she was involved in a collision with a moped.

She was treated by paramedics but sadly was declared dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and possession with intent to supply drugs, he remains in custody.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the incident is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call police on 101 quoting incident 232 of February 13.