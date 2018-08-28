Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 January 2019

‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A nurse who was knocked off her bike after being hit by a car at 50mph seven months ago is gearing up to take part in an 100km ultra marathon.

‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sandie Jardine, who lives just outside of Ely, will take on the Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones on July 13 and 14 along the Ridgeway in Oxfordshire to the Avebury Stone Circle in Wiltshire.

The 56-year-old had planned on completing the race last year but her plans drastically changed following the accident on June 6.

“The driver simply didn’t see me,” said Sandie. “I was out on my bike in the middle of a training session.

“It was a beautiful summer day and I was 30 miles into my ride when I was hit from behind by an elderly driver.

‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“I was thrown 30 feet and landed in the undergrowth. I was told that if I had landed on the road I would not be here today.”

Sandie sustained five fractures to her back; she fractured her sternum, ribs and had soft tissue injuries to her right side. She also suffered a head injury and two days after the accident she went into renal failure.

“The first month of my recovery was all about learning to come to terms with my broken body. It was the worst pain ever,” she added.

“I was afraid of what happened, was worried for my distressed family and disappointed because of my cancelled races.

‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“At the beginning of my recovery it took me over two hours to walk 2.5 miles, but I kept going, even though it was hideously painful.

“Sometimes I think if I’d been knocked out it might have been better, rather than having to lie in the undergrowth helpless and thinking that I might never be found and would die there.”

It’s been seven months since Sandie was knocked off her bike but now her recovery is coming on leaps and bounds.

Last August around 11 members of Ely Tri Club took part in the Lap of Anglia – a charity bike ride that Sandie was training for at the time of her accident.

They were wore slogan t-shirts and badges with “I am Sandie” written on them to show their support.

“I have walked 8.3 miles in just over two hours and I’m so proud of that,” Sandie said.

“I’m back on the turbo trainer indoors and swimming up to 2k in the pool. It’s hard and I long for a day without pain but I will get there. I am no longer broken, just cracked a little.”

Sandie’s focus for 2019 is to get back to running and to complete Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones with her friend.

“Race to the Stones will be my main focus and Fiona and I have decided to just take it as it comes. If I’m strong enough it’ll be a mix of running and walking but if not, then we will walk the 100km.

“Either way, it will mark my return to fitness with a friend who I love dearly and one who has shown amazing support and unfailing encouragement.

“Whatever way we do it we will cross the finishing line emotional wrecks for so many reasons. I know I wouldn’t want anyone else with me.”

To donate to Sandie’s cause visit https://www.eaaa.org.uk/

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Peterborough MP and former Cambridgeshire County Council member Fiona Onasanya jailed for three months for lying to police - she plans to appeal

Fiona Onasanya arrives at the Old Bailey, London for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE

Drug dealers found guilty of the brutal murder of 45-year-old Cambridge ‘customer’ who had arranged to meet them to buy pre ordered drugs

Juned Ahmed, 18, (left) and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Cycling: Ely & District members in Eastern League action

Tom Lewis riding down the finishing straight in the U12s race (pic Martin Lewis)

Witchford students get best seats in the house at Britain’s Got Talent auditions after tour of Simon Cowell’s Syco HQ

Showbiz-loving students from Witchford Village College took the trip of a lifetime recently to the headquarters of Simon Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists