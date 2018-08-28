‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race

‘I’m cracked but not broken’: Inspirational woman Sandie Jardine knocked off her bike by a car travelling at 50mph to run 100km race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A nurse who was knocked off her bike after being hit by a car at 50mph seven months ago is gearing up to take part in an 100km ultra marathon.

Sandie Jardine, who lives just outside of Ely, will take on the Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones on July 13 and 14 along the Ridgeway in Oxfordshire to the Avebury Stone Circle in Wiltshire.

The 56-year-old had planned on completing the race last year but her plans drastically changed following the accident on June 6.

“The driver simply didn’t see me,” said Sandie. “I was out on my bike in the middle of a training session.

“It was a beautiful summer day and I was 30 miles into my ride when I was hit from behind by an elderly driver.

“I was thrown 30 feet and landed in the undergrowth. I was told that if I had landed on the road I would not be here today.”

Sandie sustained five fractures to her back; she fractured her sternum, ribs and had soft tissue injuries to her right side. She also suffered a head injury and two days after the accident she went into renal failure.

“The first month of my recovery was all about learning to come to terms with my broken body. It was the worst pain ever,” she added.

“I was afraid of what happened, was worried for my distressed family and disappointed because of my cancelled races.

“At the beginning of my recovery it took me over two hours to walk 2.5 miles, but I kept going, even though it was hideously painful.

“Sometimes I think if I’d been knocked out it might have been better, rather than having to lie in the undergrowth helpless and thinking that I might never be found and would die there.”

It’s been seven months since Sandie was knocked off her bike but now her recovery is coming on leaps and bounds.

Last August around 11 members of Ely Tri Club took part in the Lap of Anglia – a charity bike ride that Sandie was training for at the time of her accident.

They were wore slogan t-shirts and badges with “I am Sandie” written on them to show their support.

“I have walked 8.3 miles in just over two hours and I’m so proud of that,” Sandie said.

“I’m back on the turbo trainer indoors and swimming up to 2k in the pool. It’s hard and I long for a day without pain but I will get there. I am no longer broken, just cracked a little.”

Sandie’s focus for 2019 is to get back to running and to complete Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones with her friend.

“Race to the Stones will be my main focus and Fiona and I have decided to just take it as it comes. If I’m strong enough it’ll be a mix of running and walking but if not, then we will walk the 100km.

“Either way, it will mark my return to fitness with a friend who I love dearly and one who has shown amazing support and unfailing encouragement.

“Whatever way we do it we will cross the finishing line emotional wrecks for so many reasons. I know I wouldn’t want anyone else with me.”

To donate to Sandie’s cause visit https://www.eaaa.org.uk/