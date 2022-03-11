News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after car overturns on B1102

Will Durrant

Published: 9:43 AM March 11, 2022
Updated: 10:19 AM March 11, 2022
Fire crews at the scene of a serious crash in Burwell, Cambridgeshire

Fire crews at the scene after a serious crash in Burwell - Credit: Bogdan Ionut

A woman remains in hospital after a serious crash in a Cambridgeshire village.

According to an eyewitness, a car almost collided with a house in Burwell, near Newmarket at around 7.50pm last night (Thursday, March 10).

The car left the B1102 Ness Road, overturned and hit a fence.

Firefighters on the scene of a collision in Burwell, Cambridgeshire

An eyewitness said that the vehicle nearly collided with a house - Credit: Bogdan Ionut

Cambridgeshire Constabulary closed the road while emergency crews responded to the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "We were informed by the ambulance service at 7.50pm last night (March 10) that a single vehicle collision had occurred in Ness Road, Burwell.

"Police attended and assisted the fire and ambulance services who were also on scene.

"A woman was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge with serious injuries, where she remains."

An eyewitness said: "The car hit the fence and stopped next to the house.

"Then I saw someone being taken out from the car."

A critical care ambulance was reportedly on the scene.

Author Picture Icon
