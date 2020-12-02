Advanced search

Murder probe under way in Ely - four arrests

PUBLISHED: 18:20 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 02 December 2020

A murder probe is under way in Ely following the death of a woman in High Barns, Ely. Four are in custody in connection with the incident.

A murder inquiry is under way – and four people under arrest - following the death of a woman in her 20s in Ely.

A police cordon has been put round a house in High Barns, Ely, whilst forensic experts continue their search.

The woman was found in the property, say police, after emergency services were called yesterday (December 1) at about 2.10pm “with reports of concern for a woman in High Barns, Ely”.

A police spokesperson said: “Despite efforts from paramedics and medical staff, the woman, who is in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as a murder and a police cordon remains in place”.

Four people have been arrested and are in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A 38-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man, all from Littleport, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 28-year-old woman from Littleport has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A post mortem examination is due to take place at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who is investigating, said: “We will be conducting inquiries in and around High Barns area while our investigation into the death continues.

“There will be a large police presence while we carry out these enquiries and we would like to reassure people that we are treating this as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 220 of 1 December or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

