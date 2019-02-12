Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton
PUBLISHED: 09:49 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 27 February 2019
A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash in Sutton.
One crew from Ely and another from Chatteris were called to the crash on Ely Road at 8.09am yesterday (Tuesday February 26).
Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving a car and a van.
Using specialist cutting equipment they released one female casualty who was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The crews returned to their stations by 10am.