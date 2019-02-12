Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton

One crew from Ely and another from Chatteris were called to the crash on Ely Road at 8.09am yesterday (Tuesday February 26).

Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving a car and a van.

Using specialist cutting equipment they released one female casualty who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The crews returned to their stations by 10am.