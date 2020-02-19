Disabled woman fuming after getting £60 parking ticket whilst at Addenbrooke's Hospital appointment

Littleport woman Christine Butcher was left fuming to find a £60 parking ticket when she parked on double yellow lines whilst attending an appointment at Addenbrooke's Hospital - despite being a blue badge holder. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A disabled woman from Littleport was left fuming to find a £60 parking ticket when she parked on double yellow lines whilst attending an appointment at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christine Butcher said that because the disabled bays in the treatment centre/Rosie Hospital car park were full she was left with no other choice but to park on the double yellow lines.

When she returned after her appointment to find a SABA Parking ticket on her car, she didn't understand why because there were no signs anywhere to suggest that it is a private car park.

However Saba say that customers at Addenbrooke's currently have to pay for parking - even if they are a blue badge holder and that blue badge use is intended for marked bays only.

Mrs Butcher said: "I was fuming when I saw the ticket because it's totally unfair.

"When we came back there were four cars there - and all of them had parking fine tickets for £60 each, even though they all had disabled badges showing.

You may also want to watch:

"We didn't see any signs saying otherwise - and clearly neither did the other people."

However A Saba spokesperson said: "Mrs Butcher was parked on double yellow lines within the Addenbrooke's Hospital site.

"Customers at Addenbrooke's currently have to pay for parking even if they are a blue badge holder, blue badge use is intended for marked bays only and forms part of the hospital's rules for parking.

"We would encourage anyone who feels they have been unfairly penalised to appeal a parking charge notice by following the instructions on the reverse of their notice."

But Mrs Butcher says she wants to highlight the issue so that people know it's private parking.

"It's a crafty way of people making so much money," she added, "so surely people should know that they will end up with a fine."

Mrs Butcher says that, generally, people who carry disabled badges are able to park on double yellow lines for three hours. However she was only gone for one hour.

The incident comes after a disabled man was given a parking ticket last year for leaving his mobility scooter where he normally leaves it in the Addenbrooke's Hospital entrance hall.