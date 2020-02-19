Advanced search

Disabled woman fuming after getting £60 parking ticket whilst at Addenbrooke's Hospital appointment

PUBLISHED: 13:08 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 19 February 2020

Littleport woman Christine Butcher was left fuming to find a £60 parking ticket when she parked on double yellow lines whilst attending an appointment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital - despite being a blue badge holder. Picture: ARCHANT

Littleport woman Christine Butcher was left fuming to find a £60 parking ticket when she parked on double yellow lines whilst attending an appointment at Addenbrooke's Hospital - despite being a blue badge holder. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A disabled woman from Littleport was left fuming to find a £60 parking ticket when she parked on double yellow lines whilst attending an appointment at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Christine Butcher said that because the disabled bays in the treatment centre/Rosie Hospital car park were full she was left with no other choice but to park on the double yellow lines.

When she returned after her appointment to find a SABA Parking ticket on her car, she didn't understand why because there were no signs anywhere to suggest that it is a private car park.

However Saba say that customers at Addenbrooke's currently have to pay for parking - even if they are a blue badge holder and that blue badge use is intended for marked bays only.

Mrs Butcher said: "I was fuming when I saw the ticket because it's totally unfair.

"When we came back there were four cars there - and all of them had parking fine tickets for £60 each, even though they all had disabled badges showing.

You may also want to watch:

"We didn't see any signs saying otherwise - and clearly neither did the other people."

However A Saba spokesperson said: "Mrs Butcher was parked on double yellow lines within the Addenbrooke's Hospital site.

"Customers at Addenbrooke's currently have to pay for parking even if they are a blue badge holder, blue badge use is intended for marked bays only and forms part of the hospital's rules for parking.

"We would encourage anyone who feels they have been unfairly penalised to appeal a parking charge notice by following the instructions on the reverse of their notice."

But Mrs Butcher says she wants to highlight the issue so that people know it's private parking.

"It's a crafty way of people making so much money," she added, "so surely people should know that they will end up with a fine."

Mrs Butcher says that, generally, people who carry disabled badges are able to park on double yellow lines for three hours. However she was only gone for one hour.

The incident comes after a disabled man was given a parking ticket last year for leaving his mobility scooter where he normally leaves it in the Addenbrooke's Hospital entrance hall.

Most Read

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Historical child rapist sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

Isaac Circuit admitted raping and sexually abusing four children in the late 90s and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Soham school to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years

Soham school The Weatheralls to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Extinct Rebellion blocks key Cambridge roads in weeklong climate change and ‘social justice’ protest

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Most Read

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Historical child rapist sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

Isaac Circuit admitted raping and sexually abusing four children in the late 90s and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Soham school to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years

Soham school The Weatheralls to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Extinct Rebellion blocks key Cambridge roads in weeklong climate change and ‘social justice’ protest

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Children pitch ideas to panel of judges as part of an innovation day at school

Cambridgeshire Educational Partnership brings second innovation day to King’s Ely. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Disabled woman fuming after getting £60 parking ticket whilst at Addenbrooke’s Hospital appointment

Littleport woman Christine Butcher was left fuming to find a £60 parking ticket when she parked on double yellow lines whilst attending an appointment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital - despite being a blue badge holder. Picture: ARCHANT

Mayor, councillors and Ukel-Ely group members among guests at Ely and District Parkinson’s Support Group meeting

The Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, councillors and members of the Ukel-Ely group were among the guests at The Ely and District Parkinson’s Support Group’s February meeting. Picture: CAROLINE NICKLINSON

Barriers put across Welney Wash as depth increases to nearly three metres overnight

The barriers at Welney Wash are now closed after the river depth increased to nearly three meters overnight. Picture: WELNEY FLOOD WATCH

RUGBY: Ely Tigers whip up a storm as they see off Thetford

Joel Scott Paul in action for Ely Tigers during their victory against Thetford. Picture: STEVE WELLS
Drive 24