Littleport woman due in court for soliciting to commit murder

A woman from Littleport is due in court tomorrow (January 17) charged with soliciting to commit murder.

Victoria Breedon, 39, of Black Drove, will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

She is charged with three counts of soliciting to commit murder, twice in 2014 and once between November 1 2015 and June 1 2016.