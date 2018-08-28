Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

PUBLISHED: 17:11 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 19 December 2018

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A young woman has died following a two-vehicle collision on the M11 last weekend near Trumpington.

Jessica Howe from Dunmow in Essex was travelling in a Nissan Micra when it collided with a Mercedes C260 at around 1.50pm on Sunday, December 16.

The 22-year-old was a front seat passenger and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she later died.

A spokesman from Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of the Mercedes and two children travelling in the back were not injured. Both drivers were women.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or either vehicles in the lead up to it, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 241 of December 16.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

PE teacher to swap school minibus for a dumper truck in Christmas career change

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plank ‘snapped under’ jogger whose foot went through Cromer pier

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barber shop opens at former Norfolk pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle rubbish fire in north Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog left injured after being attacked by German Shepherd

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Tory county councillor claims Mayor James Palmer removed chief executive for failing to control staffing costs but admits ‘I have no evidence for what happened’

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

MP Lucy Frazer goes out and about to see what policing at the front line looks like in her SE Cambs constituency

MP Lucy Frazer went out and about with Cambridgeshire Police to see what policing at the front line is like in this day and age. Picture: LUCY FRAZER OFFICE

Sex offender from Eye jailed for breaching his order

Sex offender who failed to comply with a court order has been jailed for more than a year. Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists