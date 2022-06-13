Woman dies following crash on A1303

The crash occurred near the junction between the A1303 and Little Wilbraham Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has died following a crash on the A1303.

The incident occurred at 5.19pm on Friday (June 10), close to the village of Stow cum Quy.

The 24-year-old was driving her blue Toyota Yaris, near the junction with Little Wilbraham Road, when it collided with a silver Honda Accord.

Paramedics attended the crash but the woman, from Newmarket, died at the scene.

A 32-year-old man from Ilford, Essex, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

He has since been released on bail until tomorrow (Tuesday, June 14).

Cambridgeshire Police have released an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or the vehicles driving beforehand, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 404 of June 10.