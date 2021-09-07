News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Mother desperate to find precious locket as appeal goes viral

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:32 AM September 7, 2021    Updated: 11:46 AM September 7, 2021
Susan Sutcliffe of Wakefield lost a locket in Ely

Susan Sutcliffe (left) is hoping to find a locket that her late son Lee Jones (right) bought for her - Credit: Steven and Susan Sutcliffe

A mother is holding out hope that a locket which her late son bought for her can be found after her social media appeal went viral. 

Susan Sutcliffe and her husband Steven were visiting Ely on September 3 when they dined at The Old Fire Engine House on St Mary’s Street for an evening meal. 

After returning to Peacocks where they were staying, Susan realised the locket had gone missing. 

“We went away to get my life back together after losing my son,” she said.  

“We stayed at Peacocks and bought the locket with me. I have always taken the locket with me when I go away. 

“We sat down in the living room and saw a chain came loose and thought it slipped down, but we later realised I lost the locket.  

“We walked the route that we took and I assumed it would be in the restaurant, but it wasn’t. We walked back and I couldn’t see it.” 

Lee Jones late son of Susan Sutcliffe from Wakefield

Lee Jones developed a form of neurosarcoidosis after being involved in a car crash. - Credit: Supplied/Susan Sutcliffe

Susan’s son Lee, who bought the locket for her, died after he developed a form of neurosarcoidosis, which affected his brain following a car crash. 

Susan and Steve, of Wakefield, had travelled to Cromer soon after Lee’s funeral before arriving in Ely. 

“The pendant was the last gift he bought me; I saw it and I thought it was lovely that he bought it for me,” she said. 

Susan Sutcliffe lost her locket after meal at Old Fire Engine House Ely

Susan Sutcliffe's locket slipped off its chain after dining at The Old Fire Engine House in Ely. - Credit: Susan Sutcliffe

"I said I’d like a locket for my wedding anniversary, and he got it.

“I feel it’s like part of him and losing it, I feel really upset and thought if someone would have found it, they would hand it back in.” 

Since they lost the locket, Susan then took to local Facebook discussion forums in an attempt to retrieve the precious piece of jewellery. 

So far, her post has been shared hundreds of times.

“I saw people posting on other sites, and I cannot believe how much it has been shared,” said Susan. 

Susan Sutcliffe at The Old Fire Engine House Ely

Susan Sutcliffe said the precious jewellery was the last gift her late son Lee Jones bought her. - Credit: Steven Sutcliffe

“I have had some lovely messages and on Facebook, and I’m still hoping somebody has picked it up. 

“I would be over the moon if it can be found. I don’t think they would realise how much it would mean to me.” 

If you have seen Susan’s locket, get in touch with us by emailing Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.  

