Littleport woman marks landmark birthday with a fitting fundraiser challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:58 09 June 2020

Annette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Pictures: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTON

Annette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Pictures: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTON

She may not have been able to capture some of London’s attractions for her big birthday, but that did not stop one woman from completing her own landmark challenge.

Annette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTONAnnette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTON

Annette Shipton from Littleport was supposed to mark her 50th year with a half marathon through the capital in March, taking pictures of some of the sights as she went along.

But although this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Annette was determined to complete the run while raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, so she planned her own route as part of a ‘local landmarks’ challenge on Sunday, May 31.

“Organisers asked those that signed up to do a local landmarks challenge between 5k and a half marathon and take some pictures of your local area,” she said.

“I ran from Littleport to Little Downham, across to Ely, then through Ely to the cathedral and from there, past the police station, up through Chettisham and back to Littleport.

Annette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Pictured is Annette with her two children at Ely Cathedral. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTONAnnette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Pictured is Annette with her two children at Ely Cathedral. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTON

“There are usually rows of people lined up with supporters and I did not realise the impact until I was doing my miles, especially during lockdown. It was like a ghost town.”

Annette shared pictures on social media of different landmarks along her route, which she completed in three hours, 11 minutes and three seconds, and her family even provided a water station at Ely Cathedral for her during the run.

The mother-of-two, who works at cyber security firm IT Governance, found it hard to carry on at times, but she aims to try again next year in a bid to get even quicker.

“The first half marathon I did when I was much younger was in two hours and 30 minutes, that’s the big challenge,” Annette said.

Annette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTONAnnette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTON

“I was using the guided runner on the Nike running club app, and that certainly helped me do my miles.

“It got me fit during the winter months. I had not planned for training through lockdown, so it has helped after work, through COVID-19 and home schooling.

“In the last few months, running has been my escape.

“With work and home schooling, it has been stressful, so knowing I can put my trainers on at the end of the day has helped my head space, so this has not only made me physically better, but it’s good for my mental health.”

Annette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Pictured is the medal that Annette received for completing the challenge. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTONAnnette Shipton took on a local landmarks challenge where she completed a half marathon in and around her local area for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Pictured is the medal that Annette received for completing the challenge. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANNETTE SHIPTON

To donate, visit Annette’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NelShipton50.

