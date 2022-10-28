News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Woman arrested after head-on A10 crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:07 PM October 28, 2022
Updated: 1:08 PM October 28, 2022
Volvo car after crash on A10 near Ely

The damage caused to a car after a crash on the A10 between Ely and Littleport. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after a head-on crash on the A10 near Ely. 

According to Cambridgeshire Police, the woman who failed to provide a specimen of breath remains in custody. 

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the road between Ely and Littleport on October 26 after a Volvo car and a van crashed. 

The police spokesperson added: “Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene of a head-on collision involving a car and a van. 

“Officers would like to thank the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance and professionalism.” 

A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution following the crash. 

Firefighters from Ely and Littleport attended the A10 near Ely just before 6.30pm. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.  

“Crews returned to their stations by 9.15pm.” 

