Woman arrested after head-on A10 crash
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after a head-on crash on the A10 near Ely.
According to Cambridgeshire Police, the woman who failed to provide a specimen of breath remains in custody.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the road between Ely and Littleport on October 26 after a Volvo car and a van crashed.
The police spokesperson added: “Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene of a head-on collision involving a car and a van.
“Officers would like to thank the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance and professionalism.”
A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution following the crash.
Firefighters from Ely and Littleport attended the A10 near Ely just before 6.30pm.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.
“Crews returned to their stations by 9.15pm.”