Family business raises £10,000 for charities at annual fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 15:42 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 19 March 2020

Soham-based family business Witham Oil & Paint raise £10,000 for charities at annual fundraier. The Witham Group team present their fundraising donations to Cancer Research UK and Rainbow Stars. Picture: LUCY WILKINSON

Soham-based family business Witham Oil & Paint raise £10,000 for charities at annual fundraier. The Witham Group team present their fundraising donations to Cancer Research UK and Rainbow Stars. Picture: LUCY WILKINSON

A Soham-based family-run business raised £10,000 for good causes at their annual charity ball.

Soham-based family business Witham Oil & Paint raise £10,000 for charities at annual fundraier. Managing director Nigel Bottom with Rainbow Stars. Picture: LUCY WILKINSONSoham-based family business Witham Oil & Paint raise £10,000 for charities at annual fundraier. Managing director Nigel Bottom with Rainbow Stars. Picture: LUCY WILKINSON

Witham Oil and Paint, which has a depot in Regal Drive, held its yearly fundraiser with money going split between Cancer Research UK, Rainbow Stars disability support, Compassionate Minster and Bomber Command Gateway Trust.

The charity event featured a raffle and auction with prizes donated by employees and their families, suppliers and customers.

Witham also presented four employees with long service awards for15, 20, 30 and 35 years of employment.

Nigel R Bottom, Witham Group managing director, said: “We’re very proud to have raised this record amount at our charity ball and know that we have contributed to so many great charities over the years.

“Our teams, customers and suppliers have been very generous, raising thousands of pounds that will improve the lives of people in across the UK.”

Soham-based family business Witham Oil & Paint raise £10,000 for charities at annual fundraier. Cheque presentation to the Bomber Command Gateway Trust charity . Picture: LUCY WILKINSONSoham-based family business Witham Oil & Paint raise £10,000 for charities at annual fundraier. Cheque presentation to the Bomber Command Gateway Trust charity . Picture: LUCY WILKINSON

The company has been hosting the annual ball for employees and suppliers since January 1993 and has now raised a total of almost £95,000 for charity.

