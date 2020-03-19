Family business raises £10,000 for charities at annual fundraiser

A Soham-based family-run business raised £10,000 for good causes at their annual charity ball.

Witham Oil and Paint, which has a depot in Regal Drive, held its yearly fundraiser with money going split between Cancer Research UK, Rainbow Stars disability support, Compassionate Minster and Bomber Command Gateway Trust.

The charity event featured a raffle and auction with prizes donated by employees and their families, suppliers and customers.

Witham also presented four employees with long service awards for15, 20, 30 and 35 years of employment.

Nigel R Bottom, Witham Group managing director, said: “We’re very proud to have raised this record amount at our charity ball and know that we have contributed to so many great charities over the years.

“Our teams, customers and suppliers have been very generous, raising thousands of pounds that will improve the lives of people in across the UK.”

The company has been hosting the annual ball for employees and suppliers since January 1993 and has now raised a total of almost £95,000 for charity.