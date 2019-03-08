Witchford Village College delighted after opening new IT facility as part of refurbishment project

Witchford Village College unveiled The Hub this week, a new IT facility, as they look to increase the much needed IT facilities at the school in line with a major refurbishment project. Picture: WVC WVC Press Officer

A new IT facility - known as The Hub - has opened at Witchford Village College, complete with 66 computers and a 'chill out' area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witchford Village College unveiled The Hub this week, a new IT facility, as they look to increase the much needed IT facilities at the school in line with a major refurbishment project. Picture: WVC Witchford Village College unveiled The Hub this week, a new IT facility, as they look to increase the much needed IT facilities at the school in line with a major refurbishment project. Picture: WVC

It is the latest innovation at the college which is undergoing refurbishment.

The college is part of the Morris Education Trust whose chief operating officer Fran Difranco opened the Hub ahead of an open evening.

A college spokesman said: "This increases the much needed IT facilities at the college and will future-proof the school moving forward."

The Hub includes a chill-out and collaborative space for students to share their ideas as part of much-needed repairs at the college.

The spokesman added: "The new facility is part of an ongoing project at the college, including new maths classrooms and refurbished toilets being installed, as well as opening a new purpose-made library since the summer break."

If you'd like to look round the college there are two open days planned for this month.

You can book for a tour on Monday 28 or Tuesday 29 from 9 to 11am or 11am to 1pm. Contact 01353 662053.

You may also want to watch: