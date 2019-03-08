Advanced search

Witchford Village College delighted after opening new IT facility as part of refurbishment project

PUBLISHED: 11:21 18 October 2019

Witchford Village College unveiled The Hub this week, a new IT facility, as they look to increase the much needed IT facilities at the school in line with a major refurbishment project. Picture: WVC

Witchford Village College unveiled The Hub this week, a new IT facility, as they look to increase the much needed IT facilities at the school in line with a major refurbishment project. Picture: WVC

WVC Press Officer

A new IT facility - known as The Hub - has opened at Witchford Village College, complete with 66 computers and a 'chill out' area.

Witchford Village College unveiled The Hub this week, a new IT facility, as they look to increase the much needed IT facilities at the school in line with a major refurbishment project. Picture: WVCWitchford Village College unveiled The Hub this week, a new IT facility, as they look to increase the much needed IT facilities at the school in line with a major refurbishment project. Picture: WVC

It is the latest innovation at the college which is undergoing refurbishment.

The college is part of the Morris Education Trust whose chief operating officer Fran Difranco opened the Hub ahead of an open evening.

A college spokesman said: "This increases the much needed IT facilities at the college and will future-proof the school moving forward."

The Hub includes a chill-out and collaborative space for students to share their ideas as part of much-needed repairs at the college.

The spokesman added: "The new facility is part of an ongoing project at the college, including new maths classrooms and refurbished toilets being installed, as well as opening a new purpose-made library since the summer break."

If you'd like to look round the college there are two open days planned for this month.

You can book for a tour on Monday 28 or Tuesday 29 from 9 to 11am or 11am to 1pm. Contact 01353 662053.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Best day ever’ for Cambridgeshire farmer as HRH Princess Royal lands in Little Downham to meet the Corkers Crisps team

HRH the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to East Cambridgeshire as she paid a 90 minute visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She toured the factory, handed out long service awards, and chatted to the company's woprkforce. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Best day ever’ for Cambridgeshire farmer as HRH Princess Royal lands in Little Downham to meet the Corkers Crisps team

HRH the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to East Cambridgeshire as she paid a 90 minute visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She toured the factory, handed out long service awards, and chatted to the company's woprkforce. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Soham Town Rangers out to claim thousands of pounds in Buildbase renovation scheme, and they need your help

Soham Town Rangers have entered Buildbase’s ‘transfer deal’ competition where they aim to pocket £25,000 to help kickstart renovation plans for their Julius Martin Lane home. The competition is open to clubs competing in this season’s FA Trophy and FA Vase competitions. The final six clubs will be invited to pitch their plans at Wembley Stadium in December. Picture: SOHAM TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

All you need to know about The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser at The Maltings in Ely

Friends Elizabeth Robertson and Margaret Dooling have organised The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser as a way of raising money for Cancer Research UK and Myeloma UK. The event takes place at The Maltings on Saturday November 30 and will be opened by the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Witchford Village College delighted after opening new IT facility as part of refurbishment project

Witchford Village College unveiled The Hub this week, a new IT facility, as they look to increase the much needed IT facilities at the school in line with a major refurbishment project. Picture: WVC

Fen police reveal weekly chore – checking all officers’ equipment and vehicles in what they call the #TetrisChallenge

Tetris Challenge! Each week, police in Cambridgeshire must carry out a number of vehicle and equipment checks. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

‘Best day ever’ for Cambridgeshire farmer as HRH Princess Royal lands in Little Downham to meet the Corkers Crisps team

HRH the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to East Cambridgeshire as she paid a 90 minute visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She toured the factory, handed out long service awards, and chatted to the company's woprkforce. Picture; MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists