Students and families receive red carpet treatment at school's Oscars ceremony

Students received the full red carpet treatment recently at Witchford Village College's 'Oscars' Ceremony. Picture: JO GORDON Archant

Students and families were given the full red carpet treatment at Witchford Village College's annual 'Oscars' ceremony recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students received the full red carpet treatment recently at Witchford Village College's 'Oscars' Ceremony. Picture: JO GORDON Students received the full red carpet treatment recently at Witchford Village College's 'Oscars' Ceremony. Picture: JO GORDON

Two awards were presented for each subject area as students were nominated by staff in recognition of their achievements throughout the academic year, as well as for their willingness and commitment to achieve.

There were also Governor and Principal's awards, which recognised students for being excellent role models and for making a worthwhile contribution to college life.

Both parents and their children enjoyed the celebratory event, which also included musical performances by some of the college students, with staff turning out in force at the ceremony.

Local author, Julian Sedgwick, presented the awards and gave the audience an interesting insight on how his fascination with Japan lead him on a Japanese adventure and how he linked his own interests to his books.

Students received the full red carpet treatment recently at Witchford Village College's 'Oscars' Ceremony. Picture: JO GORDON Students received the full red carpet treatment recently at Witchford Village College's 'Oscars' Ceremony. Picture: JO GORDON

The college would like to thank Julian for his assistance on the evening.

Students received the full red carpet treatment recently at Witchford Village College's 'Oscars' Ceremony. Picture: JO GORDON Students received the full red carpet treatment recently at Witchford Village College's 'Oscars' Ceremony. Picture: JO GORDON

You may also want to watch: