Students and families receive red carpet treatment at school's Oscars ceremony
PUBLISHED: 11:50 24 July 2019
Archant
Students and families were given the full red carpet treatment at Witchford Village College's annual 'Oscars' ceremony recently.
Two awards were presented for each subject area as students were nominated by staff in recognition of their achievements throughout the academic year, as well as for their willingness and commitment to achieve.
There were also Governor and Principal's awards, which recognised students for being excellent role models and for making a worthwhile contribution to college life.
Both parents and their children enjoyed the celebratory event, which also included musical performances by some of the college students, with staff turning out in force at the ceremony.
Local author, Julian Sedgwick, presented the awards and gave the audience an interesting insight on how his fascination with Japan lead him on a Japanese adventure and how he linked his own interests to his books.
The college would like to thank Julian for his assistance on the evening.