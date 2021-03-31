College students wow parents and staff with virtual concert
- Credit: WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE
Students at Witchford Village College wowed parents and staff with a virtual performance of music, dance and drama.
To end the spring term, the school's 'performing arts virtual concert' was streamed live and features students from all year groups.
Naomi D’Cunha, assistant principal and lead teacher of performing arts, said: “When we first put the plans in place for our end of term virtual concert, we had no idea that the majority of the opening term of 2021 would be taking place via online teaching.
"Regardless of this, our students all worked extremely hard to practice and rehearse ahead of the show.
"We would like to thank everyone for taking part. This concert is a celebration of the determination, resilience and talent of our students. It was a pleasure to watch.”
Bessie Owen, head of school, said: “I am thrilled that the end of term performance was able to take place.
"It was brilliant to see all of the students come together and showcase their talents. I am looking forward to the next one!”
Earlier in the term, the #WVCGetCreative project saw students and staff take part in the school's virtual creativity festival.
As part of this festival, staff at the school encouraged students to share something creative relating to their lockdown experience.
Video clips included a student playing Somewhere Over the Rainbow on the ukulele on their street during Clap for NHS and a virtual ensemble collaborative rendition of Stand by Me.
There was also a lockdown monologue and a documentary film which was edited to music.