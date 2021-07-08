Latin returns to college curriculum
- Credit: Witchford Village College
It's carpe diem for students at one East Cambridgeshire school as two new teachers join and Latin is added to its curriculum.
The new addition means that Witchford Village College will be among just 12.9 per cent of state schools offering the language to students from September.
Students in Years 7 and 8 will also get the chance to study classical civilisation at GCSE level and twilight lessons will be offered to students including German for Year 8 and Latin for Year 9 students.
The teachers joining the college are Elliot Elstob (Latin and classical civilisation) and Elizabeth Catterall (modern foreign languages).
Headteacher Bessie Owen said: Children who study Latin gain an advantage in multiple other academic areas.
You may also want to watch:
"We are excited to also be offering classical civilisation, which will provide students with a greater understanding of the world."
The college is holding an open evening on September 30.
Most Read
- 1 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
- 2 Ely preschool is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted
- 3 Fans flock to non-league club to roar England into Euro 2020 final
- 4 Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final
- 5 Car torched in early morning arson attack
- 6 Sir Tom Jones to perform at intimate 850-capacity Cambs venue
- 7 MP unveils new ‘state-of-the-art' MRI scanner
- 8 Harvest children and an explosion inquest - our look at the East Cambs archives
- 9 20 priests and 15 deacons ordained at Ely Cathedral
- 10 Villagers arrange school prom in just 14 days thanks to fundraising