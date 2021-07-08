Published: 5:06 PM July 8, 2021

Latin has been added to Witchford Village College's curriculum. Headteacher Bessie Owen is pictured - Credit: Witchford Village College

It's carpe diem for students at one East Cambridgeshire school as two new teachers join and Latin is added to its curriculum.

The new addition means that Witchford Village College will be among just 12.9 per cent of state schools offering the language to students from September.

Students in Years 7 and 8 will also get the chance to study classical civilisation at GCSE level and twilight lessons will be offered to students including German for Year 8 and Latin for Year 9 students.

The teachers joining the college are Elliot Elstob (Latin and classical civilisation) and Elizabeth Catterall (modern foreign languages).

Headteacher Bessie Owen said: Children who study Latin gain an advantage in multiple other academic areas.

"We are excited to also be offering classical civilisation, which will provide students with a greater understanding of the world."

The college is holding an open evening on September 30.