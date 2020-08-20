Advanced search

Outgoing principal commends GCSE students for achieving ‘the grades they deserve’ despite ‘frustrating time’

PUBLISHED: 12:05 20 August 2020

The outgoing principal of Witchford Village College, Daniel Baxby, has commended GCSE students for achieving "the grades they deserve" despite this "frustrating time".

The outgoing principal of Witchford Village College, Daniel Baxby, has commended GCSE students for achieving “the grades they deserve” despite this “frustrating time”.

The outgoing principal of Witchford Village College has commended GCSE students for achieving “the grades they deserve” despite this “very frustrating period of time”.

The outgoing principal of Witchford Village College, Daniel Baxby, has commended GCSE students for achieving “the grades they deserve” despite this “frustrating time”.The outgoing principal of Witchford Village College, Daniel Baxby, has commended GCSE students for achieving “the grades they deserve” despite this “frustrating time”.

Individual student successes include Ben Stratford who achieved ten grade 9’s, Oscar Seymour with nine grade 9s, Jessica Lonnen with nine grade 9’s and two grade 8’s.

Zak Mappledoram, the head of Year 11, said: “Students were overwhelmingly disappointed that their final year in the college was lost due to the virus and subsequent lockdown.

“We are therefore pleased that their final grades have recognised what we, as teachers firmly believed they would, have achieved if they had sat their formal examinations earlier in the year.”

Principal, Daniel Baxby, said: “As a college we are immensely proud of our cohort who have managed the trials and tribulations of the year with determination and good spirit.

“These results recognise all of the hard work they have put in over their entire school careers and they now embark upon the next exciting stage of their careers and as a whole staff body we wish them the very best for the future.”

