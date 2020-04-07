Tashi, 14, follows in former Ely Hero’s footsteps to help fight against coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 10:30 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 07 April 2020
Archant
A teenager from Witchford is following in her mum’s footsteps as a former Ely Hero by sewing funky homemade masks to help fight coronavirus.
Tashi Marley, 14, who attends Witchford Village College (WVC), has stepped up to create cloth masks and mask covers for charity workers and retail staff.
In a matter of days Tashi has made 28 masks and sent them out to national charities including DOTS London (Dogs on the Streets) and Street Vet, who care for the homeless and their dogs.
The inspirational teen has also been helping local businesses such as Scott’s Farm Shop in Witchford, Scampers Natural Pet Store in Soham, Grain Culture HQ, post offices and village shops.
Tashi, who sits on the student council at WVC, said: “It’s important to use some of my time off school to do things for other people.
“The masks provide an extra layer of protection and they are funky styles, totally unique and are not scary to young children and I’m really proud of them.
“When you have something you’re facing that you feel like you have no control over, it’s really nice to have something that you feel like you can do.”
Anyone can apply and request a mask – they may have signed up with a group who is out delivering or helping with vulnerable people’s shopping such as being a first responder.
To request a mask or for more information on the idea, get in touch by emailing Tashi at TashiTailoring@gmx.com
Tashi’s mum, Ruth Marley, won the title of Ely Hero in 2018 for her work in the community at Re-Imagine Resource Centre in Witchford.
Ruth said: “To remember that some people are waiting and ready to help provides its own sort of comfort, even when it obscures the grim reality of why it’s even necessary in the first place.”
Nominations for the fourth year of the Ely Hero Awards will be closing next Friday (April 17) – you can choose a selfless NHS worker for Most Amazing Professional or dedicated helping hand for Neighbour of the Year.
Residents in Ely and surrounding areas can nominate someone in one of 10 categories by visiting https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk or by searching Ely Heroes on Facebook.