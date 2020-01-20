Students from Witchford take university tour to learn about future choices

Students from Witchford Village College were given a tour of Anglia Ruskin University to learn about new courses and life away from home.

The Year 9 students took part in the event called 'Eyes on the Prize' run by the university schools engagement team.

They also attended a careers fair and were able to talk to representatives from local post 16 providers, employers and universities.

A school spokesperson said: "Students attended a talk about the broad spectrum of courses on offer and heard first-hand from an undergraduate about studying at university, living away from home and the reasons they had chosen to go.

"Our students were also able to ask some interesting questions and were reassured about funding."

One student said: "I thought it was a really interesting visit and made me think about the choices I may have."

