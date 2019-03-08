WITCHFORD COMMON

Witchford Parish Council has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Witchford Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are to erect a timber zip wire with under grass safety surfacing. Its length will be approximately 22.5m.

The zip wire will be positioned adjacent to the existing children's play area.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents can be inspected at Witchford Post Office 114 Main Street Witchford CB6 2HP during normal office hours until 13th December 2019. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to:

Witchford Parish Council Of 88 West Fen Road Ely Cambs CB6 3AA

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to:

The Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team, 3A Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@planninginspectorate.gov.uk

Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties.

For information on how The Planning Inspectorate processes personal information please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at https://www.gov.uk/government/ publications/common-land-guidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy.

Witchford Parish Council

14th November 2019