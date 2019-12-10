Witchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural trip

Witchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDON Archant

A group of 40 history students from Witchford Village College took part in a three-day visit to Berlin.

The trip came as the group were studying Weimar Germany and the Cold War.

The students visited Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp and Schloss Cecilienhof - the site of the Potsdam Conference in 1945.

On day two they were shown the remains of the Berlin Wall before stopping for lunch at a small Christmas Market in Zweikircheplatz, next to the National Opera House.

Jo Gordon, marketing manager, said: "We walked to the site of Hitler's Bunker, now a car park and then to the very moving Holocaust Memorial.

"The day was exhausting but there was still time for two more visits, the DDR Museum and Checkpoint Charlie.

"The three days were hugely informative thanks to the wealth of knowledge imparted by our history teacher Mr Carter.

"Students were a credit to the college and threw themselves into the fast-paced schedule, which gave them a snapshot of this incredible city and its turbulent history."

