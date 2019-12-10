Advanced search

Witchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural trip

PUBLISHED: 16:14 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 10 December 2019

Witchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDON

Witchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDON

A group of 40 history students from Witchford Village College took part in a three-day visit to Berlin.

Witchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDONWitchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDON

The trip came as the group were studying Weimar Germany and the Cold War.

The students visited Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp and Schloss Cecilienhof - the site of the Potsdam Conference in 1945.

On day two they were shown the remains of the Berlin Wall before stopping for lunch at a small Christmas Market in Zweikircheplatz, next to the National Opera House.

Jo Gordon, marketing manager, said: "We walked to the site of Hitler's Bunker, now a car park and then to the very moving Holocaust Memorial.

Witchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDONWitchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDON

"The day was exhausting but there was still time for two more visits, the DDR Museum and Checkpoint Charlie.

"The three days were hugely informative thanks to the wealth of knowledge imparted by our history teacher Mr Carter.

"Students were a credit to the college and threw themselves into the fast-paced schedule, which gave them a snapshot of this incredible city and its turbulent history."

Witchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDONWitchford history pupils visit Berlin for three-day cultural visit. Picture: JO GORDON

