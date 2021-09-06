Published: 1:34 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM September 6, 2021

Bridget Harrison, headteacher of The Rackham C of E Primary School in Witchford, will this month take on her second fundraising skydive. - Credit: JUSTGIVING

A Witchford headteacher is again resorting to a fundraising skydive because there isn't enough government funding for improvements to the school building and grounds.

Bridget Harrison has already raised £1,500 for The Rackham C of E Primary School ahead of falling through the air at 125mph from 15,000ft, the highest skydive available in the UK, on September 11.

But it's not the first time she's taken on the freefall: in July 2020, her debut skydive raised £1,000 for the school.

The latest funds raised will pay for improvements including classroom decoration, new carpets, replacing outdated and unreliable screens and improving the playground and field.

Mrs Harrison said: "We love and look after our school as best we can, but over the years the building has suffered a lot of wear and tear.

Bridget Harrison, headteacher of The Rackham C of E Primary School in Witchford, will this month take on her second fundraising skydive.

"We simply cannot afford the TLC it deserves. I've therefore decided to join our Friends of Witchford Rackham parents who tirelessly fundraise for our school by jumping out of a plane and freefalling for 60 seconds.

"I am incredibly nervous about this but it's for the children's benefit and will promote to them our school values of risk-taking and determination."

Parents' donations mean Mrs Harrison has already raised over £1,500 and she promises to share video evidence of her skydive, which will take place above the North London Skydiving Centre near Chatteris.

Vicki Speed, committee member of the Friends of Witchford Rackham fundraising group, said: "Our fabulous, if slightly crazy headteacher is never one to take the easy option and has lovely reasons for wanting to raise this money for our primary school.

"We are urging parents as well as people in the local area and beyond to get behind her and donate because the money raised will benefit Rackham Primary School pupils for many years to come."

Among the other school improvements on the wish list from staff and pupils is the repair of the children’s trim trail because it has been unsafe to use for several years now.

This is as well as repairing the outdoor swimming pool, extending the Forest School area and replacing the main window in the school hall, which is damaged.

To donate, visit Bridget's JustGiving page.