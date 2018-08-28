Advanced search

New season kit for Witchford Colts U13 Blue thanks to sponsors Ely Cleaning Services

PUBLISHED: 15:55 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 03 January 2019

Witchford Colts U13 Blue have been sponsored by Ely Cleaning Services for the season. Picture: KIRSTY BLACKWELL PHOTOGRAPHY.

A Witchford junior football team have been kitted out ahead of the new season thanks to an Ely company.

In the run up to Christmas team manager Alfie Oakman and some of the Witchford U13 Blue team players were busy buying gifts, signing a card and baking ahead of their visit to The Lily House Larchwood Care Home in Ely. Picture: ALFIE OAKMAN.In the run up to Christmas team manager Alfie Oakman and some of the Witchford U13 Blue team players were busy buying gifts, signing a card and baking ahead of their visit to The Lily House Larchwood Care Home in Ely. Picture: ALFIE OAKMAN.

The Witchford Colts U13 Blue boys have all been given new tracksuits which they wear for match days and training thanks to sponsorship from Ely Cleaning Services.

Alfie Oakman, manger, said: “On behalf of Witchford Colts Football Club and the team, I’d like to thank Ely Cleaning Services for their very kind sponsorship.

“The team has only come together this season, so without this sponsorship we wouldn’t look as fantastic as we do on match days and at training.”

The Under 13 blue team have had a great start to life in the 9v9 Cambridge Colts B League, the highlight being the 10-0 win over Brampton Spartans earlier in the season.

In the run up to Christmas Alfie and some of the club’s players were busy buying gifts, signing a card and baking ahead of their visit to ‘The Lily House’ Larchwood Care Home in Ely.

New season kit for Witchford Colts U13 Blue thanks to sponsors Ely Cleaning Services

