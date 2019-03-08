Advanced search

Witchford author publishes debut novel - a coming-of-age horror set in The Fens during the 1990 World Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:57 11 June 2019

A Witchford author has published his debut novel - a coming-of-age horror tale set in The Fens at the time of the 1990 World Cup.

Benjamin Langley's first novel, 'Dead Branches', will be released on Saturday June 15 through US publisher Bloodshot Books.

While 10-year-old Tom Tilbrook is enjoying what should be the best summer of his young life, his best friend, John, goes missing.

With the adults in his life refusing to tell him what's going on, he's forced to investigate the possibilities himself.

The 41-year-old, who has lived in the Witchford area all of his life, said: "I spent many hours walking around the droves surrounding the village to get inspiration for the story and to remind me of my own exploration as a child.

"The landscape makes for a terrific setting for a mystery - it's so open and there are so many places to hide."

He currently works as a teacher of English at Cottenham Village College.

Benjamin started writing the novel in 2012, while he was studying for his degree in creative writing at Anglia Ruskin University.

He submitted the novel to US Publisher Bloodshot Books during an open call for submissions in the summer of 2017.

The novel is available on Amazon in ebook and paperback formats. https:www.amazon.co.ukdpB07SQPDMZL

